Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival: Hundreds make a splash at annual dragon boat festival

The 2022 Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival took place at Peterborough Rowing Club, Thorpe Meadows, over the weekend.

It was the twenty-second annual Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival and was in aid of the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice – which is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough.

Dragon boat racing is the fastest growing water activity in Britain. Over 40 teams took to Peterborough Rowing Lake on Saturday (June 11) to take on the 200m course.

Each dragon boat was made up of up to ten people, paddling in time to the beat of a drummer at the front of the boat, with someone also steering the boat at the helm.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best photos from the day.

Dragon boat racing at the PCRC Rowing Course at Thorpe Meadows. The Fenmarc crew members Terry Holland and Frankie Sanniti

Dragon boat racing at the PCRC Rowing Course at Thorpe Meadows.

Dragon boat racing at the PCRC Rowing Course at Thorpe Meadows. The Full Capacity crew

Dragon boat racing at the PCRC Rowing Course at Thorpe Meadows. Comic Heroes crew