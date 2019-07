Dancers from Hampton Gardens School were in pole position to perform on the biggest stage after being selected to open the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Sixty youngsters have been rehearsing with Pro-Excel choreographers ahead of Sunday’s race, with pupils set to dance to a mix of Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and the Greatest Showman songs.

Students from Hampton Gardens School who are performing a dance routine before the start of the F1 race at Silverstone EMN-191007-153518009

