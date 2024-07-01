Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Venerable institution is thought to be oldest club of its kind in the country

Members of what is believed to be Britain’s oldest continuously active cycling club celebrated its 150th anniversary on Sunday (June 30).

Peterborough Cycling Club (PCC) – which was established when Queen Victoria was on the throne – invited members to take part in a ride of either 61.5 miles or 36.5 miles to mark the occasion.

Club captain Christopher Monk explained that, while some other clubs may claim to be older, the PCC is the only one that has not ceased to exist and then been reformed.

Peterborough Cycling Club is thought to be the oldest cycling club of its kind in the UK

“Peterborough Cycling Club is the oldest club in continuous existence in the United Kingdom, having been formed in 1874.” he stated.

What separates the PCC from other cycling clubs is that it didn’t let the small matter of two global conflicts stop its members from indulging their passion.

“[The PCC has] no gaps in its history caused by the two World Wars,” Chris emphasised.

Cyclists racing on the landmark day started and finished at Southwick Village Hall in Northamptonshire.

An archive photo of Peterborough Cycling Club from the "early days," most likely the early 20th century.

In addition, the club also held a British Masters National Championship Road Race, and a ‘reliability ride’ which invited non-racing local cyclists to ‘come and have a go’.

“The weather was ideal,” Chris remarked, “not too hot, no rain and cloud cover for the majority of the day.”

“We provided food and drink before and after the race,” he said, “[and] each race category winner and second and third placed contestants were given a medal, a cash prize and a bottle of sparkling wine.

“Race winners also put on a championship winner’s jersey.”

Club members gathered in Southwick on June 30 to celebrate all things cycling, which included National Championship road races and a reliability ride for local riders.

To add to the celebratory atmosphere, the club also held a cycle jumble sale, where bargain hunters could snap up bike parts and even whole bicycles.

PCC is a traditional Sunday morning club that meets – just as it did in the 1800's – at Cathedral Square in Peterborough, all-year-round.

In recent years, the club has expanded to include training rides from Deeping St James and, since 2009, an additional ride from Orton Mere on Saturday mornings.

It is run for all abilities and invites anyone with an interest in cycling to come along, regardless of how old they may be.