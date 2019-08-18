Peterborough cremations are among country’s most expensive

Cremation costs in the city have been defended after it was revealed Peterborough is one of the most expensive places in the country.

The cost of a cremation and a half hour service at the Peterborough Crematorium is currently £913 - which according to BBC figures is the tenth most expensive in the country.

Belfast was listed as the cheapest, with the Belfast City Council website giving a price of £392 for a Belfast resident, and the hire of the crematorium funeral church for 30 minute memorial service costing £89.

Milton Keynes was listed as the most expensive at £960.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said there were a range of options available for families in the city.

He said: “Peterborough Crematorium is widely recognised as one of the best locally and nationally, holding both a Gold Standard Award and a Green Flag Award for the services and facilities it provides.

“This is thanks to reinvestment in the crematoria infrastructure, gardens of remembrance and new equipment to provide the highest level of service for bereaved families. Its prices are competitive and it also offers options for families that are less expensive - the first two services of each day are priced at £770 and there is an increasingly popular option of a direct cremation for £523.”

A direct cremation means there is no service at the crematorium itself.

Julie Dunk, Chief Executive of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management, said modern technology had meant there had been a rising cost for funerals.

She said: “In recent years crematoria have been investing in costly new cremators and abatement equipment to minimise their impact on the environment.

“Digital music systems, webcasting and screens to allow tributes to be played during a funeral service are now considered the norm at a crematorium, so investment in such technology has to be made.

“ There are then ongoing running costs – energy such as gas and electricity; grounds maintenance; building maintenance, and staffing.

“All these factors are vital to the provision of a sensitive, high quality service for not just at the time of the funeral but also afterwards; gardens of remembrance and memorial options are provided for families and friends to remember their loved ones in a fitting environment, and crematorium and cemetery staff help provide support and care to grieving families, sometimes for many years after the funeral.”