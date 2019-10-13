Peterborough couple to trek 10,000 miles in old banger in daughter’s memory

A city couple will trek through 19 countries in a car with 115,000 miles on the clock to raise money for a charity which brought huge comfort after they had a stillbirth.

Leigh Taylor and Shelley Cash were devastated last month after daughter Fern Taylor arrived silently into the world after 24 weeks of pregnancy, but the couple from Castor are channelling their hurt into something positive by taking part in the Mongol Rally - a 10,000 mile trek in an old banger worth less than £300.

Next July they will take their £190 Nissan Micra to Prague to meet others taking on the challenge before heading off through roads, mountains and deserts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East to (hopefully) cross the finishing line after six weeks.

The money raised will be for 4Louis which put together memory boxes of Fern for Leigh and Shelley, including hand and footprints.

Leigh said: “We knew a week before she was delivered she would not make it, but once she was born that trauma really hit us. The memory boxes helped a lot and we wanted to support the charity to help other bereaved parents.

“The rally is something I always wanted to do. I just said let’s do it now and raise money for 4Louis. It will help us focus on something positive.”

The couple, who were full of praise for the care they received at Peterborough City Hospital, have been supported so far by Lakeside Kitchen & Bar at Ferry Meadows and British Sugar, but are still in need of more sponsors.

Leigh (38) added: “I’m super excited. Shelley has not done as much travelling so the excitement might come later.

“I think the car will make it, but we don’t have an ounce of mechanical knowledge between us so that will be part of the adventure!” To donate, visit: hwww.justgiving.com/fundraising/shelleyandleigh.