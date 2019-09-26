Peterborough couple’s wedding ‘in doubt’ after Thomas Cook collapse followed by second setback

A Peterborough couple’s dream wedding day is turning into a nightmare after the demise of Thomas Cook was followed by a second major setback.

Tony Harper and fiancée Martine Mitchell from Dogsthorpe are due to tie the knot in Cyprus next month despite losing their £1,400 package with Thomas Cook for flights and accommodation for 25 people.

The couple are expecting to get their money back for the lost package, but in the meantime they had to max out their credit cards to make new bookings with the trip now expected to cost approximately £13,500 - of which around £12,000 is said to be for hotel stays.

However, the bride, groom and their families were rocked by the news yesterday that booking.com has suddenly cancelled their bookings with allegedly no explanation.

With refunds taking up to 12 days to come through, the wedding party will then have no time to find somewhere else to stay before the big day arrives.

A devastated Mr Harper (27) said the couple are now having to consider calling everything off.

“We booked it two days ago then about half-an-hour ago we all had emails from booking.com to say the accommodation has now been cancelled and that the money will be refunded in seven to 12 days,” he added.

“Martine is really upset. We put the flights on a credit card which is now maxed out.

“We have no idea what to do. The wedding could be off.”

Mr Harper said he has tried to contact booking.com but has yet to hear back. The Peterborough Telegraph contacted the company a short time before going to press but had not received a response before our print deadline.

Mr Harper also claimed that airline prices “dramatically” rose after Thomas Cook’s demise.

Meanwhile, a Thomas Cook worker who has lost their job as a result of the company’s collapse has thanked city businesses for their huge offers of support.

Cat Atwell worked for the firm for three-and-a-half years at its outlet in Serpentine Green.

She said: “I am absolutely blown away by the support from the city that I have lived in for my whole life. From small businesses to large, offering interview advice, printing CVs, dry cleaning, giving hair cuts to be ready for interviews, priority interviews for Thomas Cook staff and even taxis for free to our interviews.

“I personally have been approached out of the blue with tickets for my son for his birthday and a cake. I would not be able to afford anything for him as we are not getting paid, so it’s amazing.

“People also just want to spread some smiles and offering things like dog grooming and massages.”