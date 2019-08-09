Peterborough couple’s sorrow leads to a legacy for Leo

A Peterborough couple who suffered heartache when their first baby was stillborn have vowed to leave a legacy in his memory by raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Stevie and Ross Hill were given the sad news that baby Leo had not survived earlier this year, leaving Stevie to give birth to Leo shortly afterwards in May.

But now the couple, who live in Hempsted in Peterborough, are to use their experiences to help others who have lost a baby, and have raised thousands of pounds for good causes as ‘Leo’s Legacy.’

On Saturday, the couple organised a golf day and walk in Peterborough, raising £6,175.07 for charity SANDs, which helps families dealing with stillbirths and neonatal death.

They had already raised more than £4,000, which will be used to support other initiatives, with the couple speaking to Peterborough City Hospital about how they can help in the future.

Ross (31) said they wanted to thank the people and organisations that had helped them.

He said: “We started fundraising a few weeks after we lost Leo.

“We realised we really wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped us out.

“Everyone at Peterborough City Hospital was fantastic, and SANDs have been so supportive for us all.

“We have always supported charities and other causes, but you never expect you will be the ones who need their help.

“SANDs were the people who were there for us. They have been so important - we have been through one of the most difficult things you can go through.

“We also received incredible care from the midwives at the hospital, especially our Bereavement Midwife, Lesley Carline.

“We can’t put it into words how incredible they were for us. We started a Just Giving page to buy something for them.

“They have a room at the hospital called the Nightingale Suite for families like us. It is where we brought Leo into the world.

“We wanted to do something for that room, and we have managed to do that through friends and family.

“We would like to help donate money to buy equipment for the delivery room and in support of parents.”

The golf day was held at Thorpe Wood golf course, with a walk at Ferry Meadows being held on Saturday afternoon, with about 40 people taking part

Ross said the day’s activities, which finished with a barbecue at The Windmill pub, was designed as ‘a celebration of Leo.’

Along with raising money, Stevie (30) has also been writing an internet blog about the couple’s story.

The blog, which is found at www.lifeafterleo.co.uk, has provided an outlet for the couple to share their feelings - and it has also been a great support to others. It also has a link to the couple’s fundraising efforts.

Ross said: “Stevie has always been a writer, and she wanted to start the blog.

“We were told writing is a good way to process what has happened.

“She puts a blog up every week or so, and they have had some good traction. Every time one (update) goes up, people get in touch with us to say how it has helped others.

“People find it very difficult to talk about. It never crosses your mind until it happens to you or someone you know.

“We want to grow the blog.

“The money is needed to grow awareness. No-one knows how to talk about it - we would be the same if it had not happened to us.”

Last year there were 12 stillborn babies in Peterborough, while across the country one in 225 pregnancies ends in stillbirth - which means about nine babies are stillborn every day in the UK.

For more information about Ross and Stevie’s story, visit www.lifeafterleo.co.uk

For information about SANDs and the work the charity does, visit www.sands.org.uk

Rare condition led to heartache

Ross and Stevie lost Leo after a rare complication with his umbilical cord known as a Fetomaternal haemorrhage.

They went for a scan after noticing reduced movements, feeling something wasn’t quite right.

Ross said: “It is a very rare condition, and it caused Leo to haemorrhage all his blood.

“There was nothing that caused it, it was just spontaneous.

“Many parents never find out what happened when they have a stillbirth, so in a sense we are lucky we at least got answers.

“We were told when he was 30 weeks, so he was a fully grown baby.

“Stevie had to go through a fully natural birth.”

While Leo was stillborn, Ross and Stevie spent time with their son.

Ross said: “We had about 12 hours with him, we were able to take his footprints.

“It is still very raw for us.

“It was only about 10 weeks before he was due to be here.”

Along with money to support families who have been through similar experiences to what they have been through, Ross and Stevie are hoping to help fund vital research projects into stillbirths, aiming to reduce stillbirth rates and get more answers for parents who lose their babies.