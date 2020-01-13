Peterborough councillor issues warning over ‘persistent beggar’ outside Tesco store

A councillor in Peterborough has issued a warning over a “persistent beggar” who is “bothering” people at the Tesco Express store in Whittlesey Road, Stanground.

Cllr Chris Harper, Conservative representative for Stanground South on Peterborough City Council, wrote on his Facebook page: “I’ve been made aware of a man persistently begging on the streets of Park Farm and Stanground, stopping traffic by waving down cars at the Park Farm roundabout, approaching people in the street and bothering people at the nearby Tesco Express on Whittlesey Road.

“He usually claims to have either had his gas and electric cut off or needs help to pay his rent.”

He added: “Police are aware of him but he is becoming more and more persistent, even offering to follow people to their home or car to get money and this needs to stop now.

“I finally met him myself this evening (Sunday) in the Tesco car park and asked him what he was doing. He claimed he was desperate and needed money for his rent so I told him who I was and asked him if he would tell me his name and where he lived.

“I told him his behaviour was frightening residents, unacceptable and had to stop or he would get into trouble with the police.

“I’d hoped to get more of a conversation going in order to see if I might be able to direct him to some help but he would only say he was leaving and going back home.

“He’s white, about 5ft 10 tall, has longish, greasy, dark hair, very poor complexion and was wearing scruffy dark clothing and a blue or black hoodie.

“His behaviour will likely continue, therefore it is important that all such incidents are reported to the police.”

Cllr Harper said he had alerted the police.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that they had received a report about the man.

People commenting on Cllr Harper’s post also claimed to have been hassled by the man, with at least one also saying they had contacted police.

A council spokeswoman said the authority had not been aware of the man, but she added: “We will now make contact with the police and other council departments such as housing needs to see if we can support in any way.”