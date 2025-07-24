Peterborough Council still appealing for sponsors to ensure Christmas Lights will appear in city centre

Last year the plea for funding to help save the festive season was put out by the council in September – with the authority saying that they needed to raise £22,000 to put the event on.

The council said that the cost of the switch-on event, the Christmas tree and the installation of the lights, was £56,000.

In 2025, the plea went out earlier in the year – with an appeal launched in February.

While the authority has said they have now received some support from sponsors, they are still looking for more to come forward.

Cllr Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “We are currently selling sponsorship for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on event and have some sponsors committed to supporting it, as well as some interested parties.

“We would continue to appeal to any businesses or individuals that would be interested in sponsoring the event to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity. If you are interested

or would like more information, please email [email protected].

