Peterborough Council still appealing for sponsors to ensure Christmas Lights will appear in city centre

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 13:34 BST
Peterborough City Council is still appealing for sponsors to ensure there will be a Christmas Lights switch on event in the city centre this year.

Last year the plea for funding to help save the festive season was put out by the council in September – with the authority saying that they needed to raise £22,000 to put the event on.

The council said that the cost of the switch-on event, the Christmas tree and the installation of the lights, was £56,000.

In 2025, the plea went out earlier in the year – with an appeal launched in February.

While the authority has said they have now received some support from sponsors, they are still looking for more to come forward.

Cllr Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “We are currently selling sponsorship for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on event and have some sponsors committed to supporting it, as well as some interested parties.

“We would continue to appeal to any businesses or individuals that would be interested in sponsoring the event to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity. If you are interested

or would like more information, please email [email protected].

Switching on of the Christmas lights in Cathedral Square 2024.

1. 2024 Christmas Lights Switch On

Switching on of the Christmas lights in Cathedral Square 2024. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Sponsors are needed for this year's event

2. 2024 Christmas Lights Switch On

Sponsors are needed for this year's event Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
The switch on is one of the biggest events in the city centre calendar

3. 2024 Christmas Lights Switch On

The switch on is one of the biggest events in the city centre calendar Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Crowds at last year's event

4. 2024 Christmas Lights Switch On

Crowds at last year's event Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilHousing
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice