Peterborough council leader opens up on dad's 10 year Alzheimer's fight as he prepares for Memory Walk

The leader of Peterborough City Council has opened up about the death of his father as he prepares to take part in this weekend's Memory Walk.

Cllr John Holdich described the devastating effects the condition can have on individuals and their families in a video shared on the council's YouTube channel.

The 2018 Memory Walk at Ferry Meadows

The leader's dad was the first in the country to have Alzheimer's written on his death certificate after battling it for 10 years.

The Memory Walk takes place on Sunday (September 15) at Ferry Meadows. Participants, who have until Thursday to register, can choose between a 2km and 6km walk. Volunteers are also needed.

Peterborough United players and staff will be joining hundreds of other people in taking part at the walk.

Cllr Holdich said: "Alzheimer's is very close to my heart. My father was, I believe, the first person in this country to have Alzheimer's on his death certificate.

"I witnessed my father over 10 years getting worse and it was absolutely awful, because he is not the person you know. For the carers it's pretty awful.

"There seems to be three stages - you get forgetful, then quite confused, then you lose your memory altogether.

"When I was mayor (of Peterborough), because of my father's situation, I think we raised over £17,000 for the Alzheimer's Society and we set up a local group.

"Please, if you can, donate or take part in the walk because it really is worthwhile."

To register for the Memory Walk, visit: https://www.memorywalk.org.uk/.