Peterborough conductor, 98, was popular face on buses for decades

Tributes have been paid to a bus conductor who helped youngsters get to school for more than 30 years.

Dorothy Robinson worked for Eastern Counties buses for three decades.

Former bus conductor Dorothy Robinson who passed away last week.

She was a familiar face to John Mansfield pupils on their way to school, but worked on number of routes.

She even married a bus driver, Garth, less than a year after starting work on the buses, and went on to work as a conductor for 34 years.

Dorothy died at the age of 98 last week.

Her niece, Jenny Batey, said: “Aunt Dotty was really well known across the community, and knew so many people, having worked for so long on the buses.

“She worked on the John Mansfield run, and taking people to hospital, and then worked across the county.

“She was a lovely lady. She went everywhere with her mum.”

The Peterborough Telegraph covered Dorothy’s retirement, when she said she had loved ‘every minute’ of her career which had given her so much excitement - including when the bus ended on its side in a ditch.

Dorothy lived on Fulbridge Road, and Jenny said she was still well known in the local community when she died.

Jenny said: “People always used to say they remembered her.

“My uncle died many years ago.

“We are having the funeral on Monday, June 24 at the Peterborough Crematorium at 4pm. Anyone who remembers her is invited to come along.”