Peterborough companies donate uniform to impoverished schoolchildren in Africa and Asia

Two Peterborough companies are donating hundreds of items of uniform to schoolchildren in Africa and Asia in need of clothing.

Chroma Sport has handed over the clothing to BGL Group which will be sending over the items shortly to Zambia and India.

Chroma managing director Darren Fogg said: “Chroma are delighted to be able to support BGL with their quest to improve education and living standards as part of their projects in Zambia and India.

“As a leading supplier of sports, school and corporate wear within the Peterborough area we have developed and maintained a close relationship with BGL and these projects are close to both our hearts.

“The clothing provided will enable people to keep warm and feel safe whilst obtaining an education which every child deserves. This scheme and partnership with BGL is something that Chroma are very proud of and I am sure we will continue to support such a worthy cause again.”