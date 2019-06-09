Peterborough community group fit for a prince or princess receives Queen’s Award

A Peterborough community group fit for a little prince or princess has been given a top Queen’s Award.

Hampton Tiddlers, a volunteer run community group, running stay and play sessions for children and their parents and carers, has helped more than 1,000 Peterborough families since it was formed in 2014, looking after hundreds of children following the closure of six children’s centres in Peterborough.

The group relies on volunteers to run lively music, science, art and play sessions, which have helped not only the youngsters, but also parents, grandparents and carers to tackle isolation – and now the group has been given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. The award is the highest award a voluntary group can win in the UK.

Founder of the group, Faustina Yang, said: “We are really honoured to receive this award from the Queen. It is a great recognition of our dedicated volunteers’ hard work. I am proud of you all.

“Thank you all our volunteers, and all the organasiations and individuals who have supported us along the journey.

“We wouldn’t have made such big impact for our communities without you. Thank you!”

The nursery will pick up the award from Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence later this year – and were also be able to attend one of the Queen’s garden parties at Buckingham Palace last month.