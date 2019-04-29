Peterborough comes together to remember Sri Lanka attack victims

Peterborough came together to remember the victims of the Easter terror attacks at a solemn vigil.

Dozens of people attended Friday night’s vigil at Peterborough Cathedral, following the attacks at churches and hotels that left at least 250 people dead and hundreds more injured on Easter Sunday.

Sri Lanka vigil at Peterborough Cathedral. EMN-190427-190824009

It had been hoped the vigil would take place outside, mirroring a similar event that took place following the gun attacks at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, earlier this year - but because of bad weather the vigil took place inside.

Speeches were made and candles lit during the service, which was attended by people from a variety of faiths and backgrounds.

Sri Lanka vigil at Peterborough Cathedral. EMN-190427-190846009