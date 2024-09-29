Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goldfish can live up to 30 years and grow to around foot in length - given the right care

Fair-goers may no longer be able to win live goldfish at public events in Peterborough – as the city council reveals it is considering a ban.

In response to an RSPCA campaign calling for a ban on ‘pets as prizes’ Peterborough City Council (PCC) has told the Peterborough Telegraph it will now look to implement it.

In July, the charity relaunched its #NoFunAtTheFair campaign for 2024 appealing for the “outdated practice” to be banned. More than a hundred other councils around the UK, including Cambridge City Council, have already implemented the ban.

Now Peterborough City Council has indicated it will do the same.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “We do have a use of land agreement which we send to Fairs and Circus' using council land, at the moment this prohibits the use of 'wild animals' but doesn't incorporate fish.

“Following on from this RSPCA campaign we are looking to include the prohibition of goldfish being offered as prizes into this use of land agreement. Hopefully it should not include a lengthy approval process.”

Evie Button, RSPCA animal welfare expert, said: “Goldfish are easily stressed and often, fish won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, and many will die before their new owners even get them home. They're misunderstood pets - as they can make great companions; but can be challenging to look after, and owners must do their research before they acquire the fish, not afterwards.

“Put simply, animals are not prizes. As we all strive to create a better and kinder world for every animal, the best way to keep goldfish safe and end this outdated spectre is to encourage all councils to take action and ban pets as prizes to inspire the UK and Welsh Governments to introduce outright bans - as is already the case in Scotland.”

RSPCA Campaigns Officer Christa Harwood added: “We’re delighted to be informed for more and more councils who are taking this important step and banning this practice on their land.

“Many of them have already implemented this ban which is fantastic news, so we do call on any councillors who are aware of a ban in their area to please get in touch so we can ensure they are added to our ever-growing list.”

Most people in the UK support a ban

Data obtained by the RSPCA has found that:

• More than nine in 10 (91%) UK adults are shocked that pets can still legally be given away as prizes and three in five (61%) are ‘very shocked’.

• Over eight in 10 (84%) UK adults agree that keeping a goldfish in a bag is animal cruelty.

• Over three in four (76%) UK adults are not aware that pets can be given away as prizes, while nearly one in five (19%) are aware.

• Nearly four in five (79%) UK adults agree that local governments in England and Wales should ban the giving of pets as prizes on council-owned land.

Know what your goldfish needs

Goldfish can grow very large (around 20 cm long for fancy varieties and 30cm long for larger breeds) and are long-lived (up to around 30 years).

The RSPCA recommends that young goldfish are kept in at least 60 litres of water per fish, with adults needing more space.

A spokesperson explains: “Make sure you know what space, depth and surface area of water is needed for the number and size of your fish and find out how to acclimate your fish to their new home. Find out about what food, how often and how much your fish will eat. Avoid overfeeding by giving food little and often. Include plants to promote the growth of aquatic animals for extra food, provide shade and release oxygen in the water for the fish.

“Get to know your goldfish to help spot signs of something being wrong with the aquarium or the fish being sick or injured – if in doubt, ask your vet and experienced fish keepers for advice.”