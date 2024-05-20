Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Call for ‘stability’

The leader of Peterborough City Council has resigned after six months in the job and following local elections results which left no single political party with overall control.

Councillor Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First) was made council leader last November after a vote of no confidence in the then leader of the local authority, Conservative Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Farooq issued his resignation ahead of tonight’s annual council meeting, leaving the 60 councillors to decide upon a new leadership.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq has announced his resignation.

He said: “In light of recent elections, where every party is a minority, I am resigning from my position as the leader of Peterborough City Council and I would like members in the Chamber tonight to choose a leader who commands a majority of 31 or more.

"This is vital for the stability of the council and the challenges it faces.

He vowed: “Peterborough First will continue to work hard in the best interests of our residents and will support policies which deliver value to our residents and in opposition, will hold the new administration to account.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local elections on May 2 left Labour as the largest single party with 19 councillors, Conservatives with 11, Liberal Democrats with eight, Peterborough First with 14 councillors, Greens with four and Independents with four.

Cllr Farooq said: It has been my privilege to lead the minority administration of Peterborough City Council since November, working hard to ensure we had support across the council Chamber.

"Passing the budget unanimously was an historic achievement for my administration.

“I thank all our political colleagues for their support.”

Referring to the challenges facing the council, Cllr Farooq said: “After taking over in November, we hit the ground running, trying to resolve problems related to legacy projects, strengthening the council’s partnerships with others, and streamlining council functions to ensure the taxpayer gets best value for money.

"We have made good progress in many areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our children’s services had been inspected by OFSTED and judged as inadequate.

“We inherited an asset disposal list from the previous administration, which put all our community centres at risk.

"We pledged that no community group would be made ‘homeless’ and where possible we will modernise the buildings they work in.

“There remain some very tough and embarrassing decisions to be made on matters that are a legacy of the previous administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any incoming administration will find it needs heavy and broad shoulders to carry the legacy burden that still affects decision making in this council.”

Challenges ahead?

Cllr Farooq said: “Going forward our vision includes a push for a 50m Olympic-size swimming pool, to attract a national audience and a business case for revitalising Cathedral Square and Guildhall, as part of a wider visitor strategy.

"Our ambition to build a youth zone is taking shape.

"Supporting our university as it goes from strength to strength.

"Our transport and connectivity plan delivers more buses and more routes and we are working towards a new bus depot and electrification of buses to reduce our carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Achieving these ambitions not only requires vision, but an ability to form partnerships across the city and nationwide with all stakeholders.