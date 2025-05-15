Peterborough City Council issues update on £8.3 million Cygnet Bridge project as construction timeline not yet confirmed

The project was due to get underway this summer

Peterborough City Council has issued an update regarding a major footbridge project which is nearing construction.

Cygnet Bridge, which will link Fletton Quays to the Embankment in Peterborough, had an initial cost of £6.3 million, with contributions from both the city council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

However, in January, the city council asked the CPCA to provide additional funding of £2 million so that construction could start this year, bringing the total cost to £8.3 million.

An artists impression of the Cygnet Bridge, planned to link The Embankment and Fletton Quays

The major project was due to get underway this summer with a planned completion date of summer 2026.

The city council has since confirmed that the bridge is currently undergoing a rigorous design check which could change the construction timings.

On May 14, councillor Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “The bridge is in the final stages of design and going through an independent CAT 3 check, which is standard industry practice.

“Any changes as a result of the checks will need to be incorporated and then a construction timeline can be developed, however we are working in tandem to see what works can start earlier to aid the build timeline.”

An extra £2 million was deemed necessary for the project due to complex design modifications and ‘significantly higher’ costs for required sewer diversions than initially projected.

Peterborough City Council hopes the bridge will assist in creating a ‘walkable, liveable city’ and reduce pressure on city centre traffic routes.

The authority says it will directly link people to the Goods Shed, a former derelict railway building that is to be developed into a food and drinks hall.

Plans for Cygnet Bridge were approved by the city council on December 23 last year.

The government’s Towns Fund pledged £2 million towards the bridge, while the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) will now contribute £5.4 million and the remainder will be paid for by Peterborough City Council’s redevelopment budget.