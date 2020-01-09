Peterborough city centre street cordoned off outside the Magistrates’ Court after man found unconscious

Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre has been cordoned off after a man was found unconscious in the street.

Police were called to Lower Bridge Street outside Peterborough Magistrates’ Court at 2.20pm today (Thursday).

A spokesman said: “We were called at 2.20pm today (9 January) with reports of concern for a man who was unconscious in Bridge Street, near the Magistrates’ Court in Peterborough.

“Officers and paramedics have attended the scene. The man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.“A cordon is in place while the incident is being dealt with.”

A spokesman for the court said: “There was a minor incident outside the Magistrates court this afternoon. The court was not closed, a small section of pavement outside the court was cordoned off by police for a short while.”