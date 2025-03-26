Peterborough city centre Premier Inn hotel for sale with £12.8 million price tag

Site viewed as investment opportunity

A Peterborough city centre hotel has been put up for sale with a price tag of more than £12 million.

The building that is home to the 126-bedroom Premier Inn, in Rivergate, is being sold as an investment opportunity just six years after its conversion from a police station, complete with cells, to a comfortable budget hotel.

It is understood the building that sites on a 0.86 acres site, is being sold for £12,815,000 by its owners, the London-based British Overseas Bank Nominees Ltd

However, documents with the Land Registry suggest the British Overseas Bank Nominees Ltd is likely to make a loss on the sale.

The documents state that the British Overseas Bank bought the hotel in May 2022 – at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – for £16,535,000.

The building is currently being marketed by property agents Rapleys.

The sale details state that the building is let to Premier Inn Hotels Ltd for ‘a long unexpired term’ of 20.5 years that will end on September 29, 2045

It reveals the rent is £642,600 per year with the next rent review due on September 30 this year when the annual amount due could go up to £752,174.

The sales brochure states the hotel boasts a 100-plus cover in-house restaurant with a separate bar area.

It has a 38 space car park.

The hotel sits on the site of a former police station that began life in 2008.

It was closed in 2015 and stood empty for some time until a planning application was submitted to Peterborough City Council to create a 126 bedroom hotel with restaurant and that would provide 37 jobs.

The planning application involved the demolition of what was called the Bridge Street Police Station. The work to demolish the former police station began in March 2019.

The three storey Premier Inn was to be completed in summer 2020 at the same time as the Hilton Garden Inn, just a short walk away at Fletton Quays, was also expected to be finished.

A spokesperson for the Premier Inn did not respond to a request for comment.