Peterborough church to host Week of Prayer

A Week of Prayer is taking place at a church in Peterborough from tomorrow (Sunday).

The PE4 Week of Prayer will see open prayer rooms and an all-night prayer and worship event. It will provide opportunities for people from all backgrounds to come together to explore different aspects of prayer in an atmosphere of unity and renewal, according to the organisers.

It is being hosted at The Way Family Church, The Green, Werrington, PE4 6RT.

You can get involved by:

. Dropping into the Prayer Rooms and using the resources to help you to pray

. Attending one of the evening events or extra activities

. Committing to spending one hour praying in a Special Quiet Room.

To sign up, visit: https://www.24-7prayer.com/signup/46aaa4.

For more information on the event, email: PE4Prayer@gmail.com or text: 07565 913938.

A full list of events can be found by visiting:

https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AIoqPb6Mb9BnGgA&cid=95CA74CB25F72584&id=95CA74CB25F72584%2150580&parId=root&o=OneUp.