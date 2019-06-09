Peterborough Church celebrates 150 years

One hundred and fifty years after a Peterborough church was consecrated for the first time, worshippers came from far and wide to celebrate the special anniversary.

St Paul’s Church in Lincoln Road, Peterborough held a weekend of special events to mark their 150th anniversary. More than 100 people filled the church for the Eucharist Service, with parishioners joined by former members of the congregation for the event. Val Watkinson, from the church, said: “Whilst giving thanks for the past history of St Paul’s the service also reflected what is today, and both the Bishop (of Peterborough, Donald Allister) and the Vicar, the Rev Ron Watkinson, reminded those at the service of the importance of continuing to worship God and also to be part of the local community.” The church was filled with colourful flower arrangements which were based around baptism, weddings, funerals, St Paul’s Conversion on the Road to Damascus, Queen Victoria and a tribute to the GNR Railway Society, while pupils at Fulbridge Academy also created artistic banners. After the service, there was an opportunity to look at photographs and lots of memorabilia showing how the church used to look and who used to be members. Further events are planned throughout the year, including a fundraising night on October 19 with an evening concert of Gilbert & Sullivan music. Money raised will go towards a new organ which will be in memory of Gwen Hurst, a lifelong member of St Paul’s. For details visit www.stpauls-peterborough.org.uk or contact Val Watkinson on 01733 314117

1. 150 years of St Paul's Church St Paul's Church, New England celebrating their 150th anniversary. David Ingleby and Alan Sibley with their exhibition of railways in the area. EMN-190528-093107009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. 150 years of St Paul's Church St Paul's Church, New England celebrating their 150th anniversary. Val Watkinson looking at the stained glass windows connected to the railways. EMN-190528-093056009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. 150 years of St Paul's Church St Paul's Church, New England celebrating their 150th anniversary. Special sculptured book produced for the anniversary EMN-190528-093118009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. 150 years of St Paul's Church St Paul's Church, New England celebrating their 150th anniversary. Val Watkinson looking at the 1869 church records EMN-190528-093129009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more