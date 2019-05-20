Peterborough chosen to receive first ever Royal Mail parcel postboxes

Peterborough has been named as one of the places to receive a Royal Mail parcel postbox which is being rolled out across the country for the first time.

The postboxes are being introduced over a six month period from August this year.

The launch will see Royal Mail convert existing meter boxes (1,400 in total), which include a wider aperture and secure design. The initiative follows a successful trial of the boxes in 2018.

This is the first time parcel postboxes have been widely introduced in the UK, and the launch represents the first major change of use for the postbox since it was introduced 160 years ago.

The change means that small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes, in the same way that they currently post a letter. Customers will also be able to post some return parcels at any time, seven days a week.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said “The wide-scale introduction of parcel postboxes is one of the many ways we at Royal Mail are looking to make the lives of our customers easier.

“The parcel postboxes trial last year was a success, and we hope that the wider roll-out gives added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has asked Royal Mail if locations for parcel postboxes in Peterborough have been decided.