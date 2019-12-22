Peterborough chippies shut doors to feed the homeless at Christmas

Fish and chip shops across the city are closing their doors to cook meals for the homeless free of charge this Christmas.

The teams at Hampton Plaice and Fletton Fish and Chips are hoping to tackle hunger across the festive season by feeding the homeless.

Yassar Mohammed at Fletton Fish and Chips

Hampton Plaice, with the help of their loyal customers are collecting pillows, clothing and other essentials to hand out with their food. Joining up with the Sikh community, they will be sharing their meals on the 22nd across the city.

Dave Singh, who owns the Hampton Plaice, has worked tirelessly throughout the year on other food handovers. He said: “It’s my first year of business and it’s something I wanted to do. I’ll lose a day of takings, which is around £800 but I want to help as many people as we can.

“We all don’t realise how much we have. We go to work, come home, have a hot meal and a roof over our heads which many do not. I think if all the takeaways did this, one day a year, we could feed the homeless for nearly the whole year.”

Sharing more goodwill, Fletton Fish and Chips will be sharing their meals on Christmas Day. Like Hampton Plaice, they will also be handing out toiletries and other essentials.

Yassar Mohammed, who owns the shop said: “I’ve been in the business a long time and wanted to give back. I really hope that the word gets out, so anyone who’s homeless knows they can have a hot meal on Christmas Day.”

The shop which will be open from 12-2.30pm, are offering free hot meals to all those who come in. The chippie is based at: 124 High Street, Fletton, PE2 8DP. For more information you can call the shop on: 01733 555950,