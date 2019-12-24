Peterborough children star in Nativity plays

Proud parents have packed into Peterborough schools and churches to see their children star in Nativity productions.

Schools have been staging their own productions of the Bible’s First Christmas Story, with youngsters taking the roles of Mary, Joseph, the Innkeeper, angels and animals in the stable. Primary schools across Peterborough, including Welland, Gunthorpe, West Town and St Michael’s all held their own versions of the play, while some schools, including Gladstone Primary, held carol concerts for parents.

1. Peterborough Nativity Plays 2019 Heritage Park primary school year 3 and 4 nativity Nat19 EMN-190812-094253009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough Nativity Plays 2019 Heritage Park primary school year 2 nativity Nat19 EMN-190812-094304009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough Nativity Plays 2019 Welland Academy reception christmas nativity Nat19 EMN-190912-155619009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough Nativity Plays 2019 Stanground St John's church school reception christmas nativity Nat19 EMN-190912-155732009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more