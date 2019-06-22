Peterborough children graduate with flying colours

There was a special graduation ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral, but this time it wasn’t adults picking up honours, as children as young as five donned mortar boards and gowns.

The Peterborough Children’s University graduation event saw more than 270 children, aged between five and 14, pick up awards for a range of work the youngsters complete outside of school. Children wore blue gowns and caps during two ceremonies - with proud parents and families looking on. In total the children picked up a combined total of 900 certificates for their work. The Children’s University Project encourages children to take part in learning away from the classroom - in museums, country parks and even leisure centres. Gill Hall, Children’s University Manager, said: “For many five-to-14-year-olds, this year was their first graduation when they received the Bronze Award for 30 hours of learning, thus starting this exciting journey. “However it was wonderful to see that this year three of our graduates achieved the very highest award, the Gold Fellowship for over 1000 learning hours: Evie-Mai Latronico-Ferris, Arthur Manara and Rhianna Waumsley. This is a tremendous achievement proving that learning doesn’t have to stop when the school day ends.” Liz Knight, Academic Director of the University Centre Peterborough, spoke enthusiastically about the importance of education in Peterborough and their support of the Peterborough Children’s University. The Awards were presented by Richard Hunt, Director of Culture at Vivacity. The ceremonies were able to be held at the cathedral thanks to Tesco Bags of Help.

