Peterborough children celebrate 30 years of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt with special event at Nene Park

Almost 80 children from local early years settings attended a very special event at Nene Park yesterday (Thursday) in celebration of the classic children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

Hosted by the National Literacy Trust as part of Peterborough’s Year of Reading, a number of partners came together to put on a range of activities for children aged one to five. In partnership with publisher Walker Books, children were treated to a larger than life bear hunt by performers from the Discovery Centre in Stratford. Groups then had the opportunity to go on their very own bear hunt around the park, explore Nene Park’s sensory garden and were welcomed aboard Vivacity’s book bus where they all received an extra special anniversary copy of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

