Peterborough children are Top of the Crops as they join pop star turned farmer for activity day
Peterborough children were Top of the Crops when they were joined by a pop star turned farmer for some agricultural activities.
Former JLS singer JB Gill joined more than 3,500 youngsters at the East of England Arena for the annual Kids Country Food and
1. Kids Country Food and Farming Day with JB Gill
Schools Farming event at the East of England Arena. Paul Hodson and Paul Freakley of the Barclays Eagle Labs with pupils from Barnack C of E School.
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
2. Kids Country Food and Farming Day with JB Gill
Schools Farming event at the East of England Arena. Sam Cox from Rootlabs with children from Cavalry Primary School, March
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
3. Kids Country Food and Farming Day with JB Gill
Schools Farming event at the East of England Arena. Farmer and former JLS star J B Gill at the event
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
4. Kids Country Food and Farming Day with JB Gill
Schools Farming event at the East of England Arena. War re-enactors Dan John and Shaun Saunders with pupils from Woodston primary school
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
