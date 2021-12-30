Peterborough chef gives away free food to over 200 people on Boxing Day

Damian Wawrzyniak with volunteers Adam Giemza, Lukasz Mazur and Patricia Kowal handing out free meals in Bridge Street on December 26th.

Damian Wawrzyniak, who runs House of Feasts in Eye Green, decided to make the gesture after being faced with an empty restaurant on Boxing Day after all of his bookings were cancelled.

Given the lengthy preparation his Polish cuisine requires, this would have resulted in a large amount of food waste. Instead of this, however, he decided to take his mobile kiosk to Bridge Street and give away the food for free between 11:30am and 3pm; first to the homeless and the hungry but to everyone, no questions asked.

He was also supported by his staff, a number of volunteers who helped to spread the word around the city centre on the day and to a number of people and businesses who donated extra food.

Queues of people receiving food in Bridge Street.

Damian said: “It went really well and I’m pleased we could help. At the beginning of last week, we were fully booked for Sunday but from Tuesday, the cancellations started coming in and by Wednesday evening, we had no bookings.

“We have to go through a process of smoking, curing and brining the meat in advance so we were left with this food we did not want to waste. So, I decided to go out into town and serve it.

“We served over 200 meals and literally had nothing left in our pots. It was all made possible by my wonderful staff and the people who donated food. Once we posted on Facebook, we had lots of messages from people wanting to donate and we used that to top up our prep and we were able to serve more. The people of Peterborough are absolutely amazing, and I really appreciate it.

“The food was free for everyone, no questions asked but when you do free food, you have to feed firstly the homeless and hungry, who need it but it was amazing and very emotional for me. We heard from a man who had not eaten for two or three days who was so grateful for the soup and another lady started crying. It was really great to be able to help those people and we managed to make sure there was no waste.”