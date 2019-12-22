Peterborough charity supporting disabled children appeals for help from businesses

A Peterborough charity is calling on businesses to support them so children with disabilities can experience fun activities.

Family Voice Peterborough, based at the Goldhay Centre in Paynels, supports parents and carers of young people with disabilities.

Family Voice Peterborough celebrating its 10th anniversary

In the current financial year it has received £5,000 from PJ Care which has allowed it to take families to Butlins and Caister-on-Sea, while Nisa donated £255 to pay for a Halloween party at Activity World and Buckles donated £2,895 to support with the community centre.

The Co Op and Peterborough Biscuit have also chosen it as their charity of the year.

Family Voice Peterborough said: “The support has allowed us to deliver fun events/activities and informative workshops for the local community and families who have children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities), making sure they have accurate information to support the needs of their child whilst enjoying our activities.”

Christine Nicholls, charity development officer, added: “The money that has been given to FVP through our corporate partners has enabled us to run the caravans, have Halloween and Christmas parties, run day trips and complete repairs to the building, enabling us to stay open to the public and support the community.

“Every penny goes back into the charity for the users to enjoy.”

Businesses wishing to support the charity can visit: www.familyvoice.org or email: communities@familyvoice.org.