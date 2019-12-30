Peterborough charity’s city litter project needs your vote for Tesco funding

Have your say

Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) is bidding to bag a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco works with Groundwork to run its community funding scheme which sees grants of £2,000, £1,000 and £500 awarded to local community projects.

Your vote can help PECT's project receive funding

Three charities or community groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the funding and shoppers are being invited to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Voting will take place from January 1 - March 31, 2020 with city Tesco stores taking part.

PECT is one of the groups on the shortlist, with its proposed project: ‘Neat Streets Peterborough’.

The charity is aiming to create a one-stop shop offering information and resources to enable communities to carry out litter picks in their area.

“We would like to encourage people to head to their local store and support PECT’s project by voting,” said PECT’s health and wellbeing lead Karen Igho. “To vote, you simply receive a token per transaction and use it to choose PECT’s project if you feel it is most worthy of support.”

Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme has already provided more £80 million to more than 27,000 projects across Britain.

To find out more visit: https://www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.

For further information about PECT, call 01733 568408 or visit www.pect.org.uk.