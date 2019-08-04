Peterborough charity hoping to end debilitating disease after raising millions of pounds

A Peterborough based charity is hoping to put an end to a debilitating disease in Nepal after raising millions of pounds to help needy people.

The Leprosy Mission, based in Orton Goldhay, has announced its Heal Nepal campaign has raised an incredible £4.15 million in just a few months.

While a cure for leprosy has been available since 1982, six million people across the globe still suffer from the disease because of a lack of health care in their countries, and because of the stigma the condition still has.

The charity hopes the money will be able to help people like Santosh, who suffers from the disease - and prevent others from falling victim to the same fate. Santosh is now able to walk again having had two prosthetic legs fitted.

Peter Waddup, National Director of The Leprosy Mission, said: “Young people like Santosh in Nepal have had to suffer from severe disability caused by leprosy and, as a result, have great concern for their future survival. And this is because of a mildly-infectious disease that is curable with a combination of three antibiotics.

“The money will train and fund outreach workers to go into remote communities to find and cure leprosy before the ancient disease causes people to develop life-long disabilities, including blindness.”

The campaign raised just over £2 million through donations from residents, while the British Government match funded £2 million.

International Development Minister, Andrew Murrison MP, said: “The Leprosy Mission is making a significant and lasting difference to people’s lives by giving them access to treatments and care to help end the suffering and disability caused by leprosy.”

For more information about the campaign, visit www.leprosymission.org.uk