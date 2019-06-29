Peterborough charity celebrates 10th anniversary

A charity which supports Peterborough parent-carers and their children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

Family Voice Peterborough held a party at the community centre in Orton Goldhay where it is based.

Children, staff and guests all attended the celebration event.

The charity’s chief operating officer Louise Ravenscroft said: “It has been an amazing 10 years and in that time we have seen many changes and challenges.

“Our anniversary celebrations were attended by professionals and families alike, all having fun and rejoicing in the many achievements that we have experienced as a charity.

“We are very much looking forward to the next 10 years and continuing our work to ensure that parent-carers experiences and voices are heard to improve services and outcomes for our children with SEND.”