Peterborough charity ball raises £2,600 for Thorpe Hall Hospice

A family raised more than £2,500 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in memory of their dad.

Michelle Hardingham and husband Robert, along with Michelle’s sister Donna White and friend Jade Barsby organised the Black Tie and Diamonds charity ball, which was held at Radius at The Solstice Bar this weekend.

The ball was held to raise money for Thorpe Hall after Michelle’s dad, Martin White, was cared for at the hospice in 2013.

Michelle said: “The level of care they give will be an everlasting memory for me. Sadly we lost Dad but we vow to raise money every year for this incredible charity.”

At the event, guests were able to enjoy a three course meal followed by an evening of entertainment provided by Robert’s company Top Notch Entertainers.

Singer Tash Hou, and award winning magician Ricky Locke performed during the ball, before guests were able to dance the night away on a special ‘sparkly’ dance floor.

Michelle’s son, Lewis (13) and nephew Ryan Hillson (16) also helped on the evening taking all the raffle money and running around collecting auction money.

More than 100 people attended, raising more than £2,600 for the charity - more than doubling last year’s total of £1,100.

Michelle said a special thanks to Mary Boyle and Peter Bell at Radius, Optimum Weddings, who decorated the venue, Bakes By Chelsea who provided gifts, A Touch Of Class, who provided balloons.