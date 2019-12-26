Peterborough charity appeals for donations of unwanted Christmas gifts

A Peterborough charity is calling on people to donate unwanted gifts they received on Christmas Day.

As well as getting rid of that DVD you will never watch, the book that you have already read and the novelty jumper you will never wear, donating unwanted gifts will help raise funds for Age UK.

Age UK in Werrington is appealing for unwanted Christmas gifts to be donated

The money raised through Age UK’s shops goes towards supporting the charity’s work ensuring that essential services, such as the free Age UK Advice Line, can continue to be there for older people when they need help most.

Claire Hankins, shop manager at the Age UK shop in Werrington, said; “It can be difficult knowing what do to with gifts that will never be used, however, instead of just chucking them away or storing them away somewhere where they will never see the light of day we’re encouraging people to donate them to the Age UK shop in Werrington. Not only will your donation help us raise much-needed funds to support older people, but you will also be freeing up space in your home.”

The charity is also encouraging people to make their donation worth an extra 25 per cent by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply completing a basic form when donating goods means that Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the Government for every £1 that is raised from donations. That extra money helps raise much-needed funds for people in later life.