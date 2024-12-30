Peterborough charity and environmental campaigner awarded British Empire Medal in New Year's Honours List

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Honour will ‘spur me on to do more’

A prominent charity and environmental leader in Peterborough has vowed that his award in the New Year’s Honours List will serve to ‘spur’ him on to do more.

Richard Astle, who is chair of a number of charities and environmental organisations in Peterborough, has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s New Year’s Honours List, announced today.

Mr Astle, who has run his own communications agency, Athene Communications, since 2003, has been honoured for his services to charity and the environment.

Richard Astle who has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year's Honours List

He said: “It is genuinely an honour, as they say, to be recognised in this way.

"I’m very pleased.

He said: “The nomination was made by family and friends with references from across the charities and organisations that I have supported.

“I knew nothing about it until I got a letter at the end of November.

"It was quite a surprise.”

Mr Astle added: “And yes it does make a difference to be recognised in this way – all of my work has been voluntary, so recognition is great and spurs me on to do more.

“In particular, I want to do more to drive forward the John Clare Countryside project in 2025 and to continue to deliver aid to Ukraine, where the need and suffering remain acute.”

The nomination is in recognition of Mr Astle’s work for charities and environmental causes that include a 13-years-long service as chair of Shine, which is a national charity for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, from 2003,

and as treasurer of the Wildlife Trusts, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire from 2003 to 2010.

He was chair of Natural Cambridgeshire from 2014 to 2022 and is a trustee of Vivacity, which manages cultural and leisure facilities across Peterborough.

He is trustee and chair of the Langdyke Countryside Trust, a role that he has undertaken since 1999, as well as being chair of the John Clare Countryside project since 2019 and chair of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, since 2022.

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends has raised more than £300,000 in financial support for Ukraine as well as over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid, which the group has delivered over the course of 20 trips.

The group’s work was praised in the House of Commons recently by North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.