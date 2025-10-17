Peterborough charities come together to celebrate poet’s birthday

Peterborough artist Seyyed Naqvi.

A collection of Peterborough groups are collaborating to celebrate the work of poet and philosopher Sir Allama Iqbal.

Gladstone Connect, The Pakistan Community Association, Peterborough Presents, The National Literacy Trust, Salaam Radio, Beeches Primary and Gladstone Primary Academy have come together this year to encourage multi-generational learning with a project running throughout September and October, culminating in November with a weekend of activity and performances.

Gladstone Connect, a charity promoting inner city regeneration, is based in the Allama Iqbal Centre on Cromwell Road. The centre’s namesake is considered to be one of the greatest poets of all time, his birthday is celebrated across South and South East Asia on November 9th and his composition, known as “the anthem”, is sung every day in schools in Pakistan.

“This collaborative project has touched the hearts of everyone in the community,” enthused Ghulam Shabbir, of the Pakistan Community Association.

“Allama Iqbal’s work is internationally renowned and it is a pleasure to be able to share his poetry and philosophy with the younger generation. By sharing stories we come together as a community, exploring universal themes which are still relevant including ‘how can I live a rewarding life?’ ”

The project will involve a wide array of creative activity for all ages and backgrounds. The group aims to, as well as celebrate a literary hero in the local communities, provide opportunities for creative and cultural education across the city. As well as in-person activity, Salaam Radio will be hosting a range of broadcasts dedicated to Iqbal’s work, exploring some of Iqbal’s key themes and local guests.

Commissioned by Peterborough Presents, an artist residency will take place at the Allama Iqbal centre throughout October and November. Peterborough artists Zain Awan and Seyyed Naqvi will be collaborating on a new series of artworks for the centre, inspired jointly by users of the centre and the works of Iqbal. The works will actively involve the local communities in their creation, and be unveiled during the November festivities.

Charley Genever, Community Producer at Peterborough Presents, said: “We’ve worked with all these brilliant partners before, but something feels really special and new about this project. Already it’s opened up so many conversations around culture, art and music. Peterborough has so many people who love and treasure Iqbal’s poetry, so it’s an honour to be able to provide a platform to celebrate that. I am really excited to see what the community creates with Zain and Seyyed.”

National Literacy Trust poet Imran Hafeez will work with children in both the Beeches and Gladstone Park Academy, using Sir Allama Iqbal’s verses to inspire local children to write their own poems. These will be published and performed as part of the November celebrations.

Becky Marrs, Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Peterborough, said: “We know that enjoyment of writing and writing daily brings tangible benefits to children. It improves their critical thinking skills, confidence, creativity, and wellbeing. Through this project, we hope more young children have discovered the rich myths and metaphors in Allama Iqbal’s work, and that exploring his storytelling inspires them to write their own stories.”

The general public are invited to take part in the residency and celebrations, plus a special performance to be announced soon. To find out more, get in touch with Gladstone Connect, Peterborough Presents, and the National Literacy Trust via their websites and social media.

For information on how to get involved, contact Helen Walkinshaw, centre manager, Gladstone Connect on 07919 167239.