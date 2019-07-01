Armed Forces Day parade and inspection at the City Centre EMN-190629-232334009

Peterborough celebrates the Armed Forces on 75th anniversary of D-Day landings

Peterborough celebrated Armed Forces Day on Saturday with a large number of activities in the city centre.

This year marks 75 years since the D-Day landings, which were commemorated last month, meaning this year’s event to remember the sacrifices made by veterans and current servicemen and woman was even more poignant. Activities began at 10am on Cathedral Square and included a short service, personal accounts and speeches, as well as bikers and a music festival. Last Monday also saw the raising of a special flag at a service by the city’s war memorial.

Armed Forces Day in Peterborough

Armed Forces Day in Peterborough

Armed Forces Day in Peterborough

Armed Forces Day in Peterborough

