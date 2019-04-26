Peterborough Cathedral to host vigil to remember victims of Sri Lanka terror attack

A vigil will take place this evening (Friday) at Peterborough Cathedral to remember victims of the Easter terror attacks in Sri Lanka

The open air vigil will start at 6pm, and all are welcome to attend. The vigil will mirror the one held on Friday March 22 following the terrorist attack in New Zealand.

At least 250 people died and hundreds were injured in bombings in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Canon Tim Alban Jones, the Vice Dean of Peterborough, said: “We welcome people of all faiths or none to come together and stand united against violence and terrorism in this short vigil.”