Peterborough Cathedral to host talk from kidnapped writer

A British journalist taken hostage and held prisoner in Lebanon for five years will give a talk at Peterborough Cathedral.

Writer, journalist and broadcaster John McCarthy CBE who was kidnapped in Lebanon in 1986 by Islamic Jihad and held in captivity until 1991, will tell his story and share the insights he gained from those harrowing years at the event later this month.

Tickets are still available for the talk, which takes place on June 21, starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost £100 per person, or £900 for a table of 10, including a three course meal, along with music from the Esterhazy String Quartet. There is a black tie/evening wear dress code.

All money raised on the night will go towards the upkeep of Peterborough Cathedral. For details visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk