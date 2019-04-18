Peterborough Cathedral services to celebrate Easter

A cross will be carried through Peterborough city centre as Christians gather to mark Easter.

The Procession of Witness will start at 10am on Good Friday at Stanley Recreation Ground on Broadway, with churches from across Peterborough coming together for the annual event.

The walk will finish with an open air service in Cathedral Square, with all invited to attend.

There will be a number of services at Peterborough Cathedral today (Maundy Thursday), on Good Friday, on Holy Saturday and on Easter Sunday itself.

On Easter Sunday, Holy Communion will take place at 8am, Choral Matins at 9.15am, The Cathedral Eucharist at 10.30am, and at 3.30pm there will be Festal Evensong and Procession.

For more information about the Cathedral’s Easter services, visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk