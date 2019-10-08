Peterborough Cathedral’s Christmas countdown

Peterborough Cathedral has revealed it’s festive calendar, as the countdown to Christmas continues.

In the run up to December 25, the cathedral will host its usual variety of services, concerts, markets and events to make sure Peterborough gets into the Christmas spirit.

Carols at the Cathedral

The first Christmas event will be held on Sunday, November 24, with the ‘Blue Christmas’ service, designed for residents for those who find the festive period tough.

On Saturday, November 30, there will be a candlelit tour of the historic building, with the traditional Advent Procession taking place the following day.

A pre-school nativity service will be held on December 3, while classical band G4 - who made their name on The X Factor - will perform at the Cathedral on Saturday, December 7.

A silent disco will be held on Friday, December 13, with a more traditional ‘Christmas Magic’ carol service on December 14.

The popular Sue Ryder Lights of Love service takes place on Sunday, December 15, while a special ‘business and shoppers’ carol service will take place on Wednesday, December 18.

The Christingle service will be held on Friday, December 20, with the Peterborough Cathedral Christmas Concert being held on Saturday, December 21. A Living Nativity will be performed outside the Cathedral on December 23, and there will be the traditional services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas shoppers will be able to pick up a bargain at markets held on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, and the Cathedral will also be taking part in the Peterborough Christmas Market, which will take place in the city centre between November 16 and December 28.

For more details about the Cathedral’s festive events, visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/