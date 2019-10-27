Peterborough Cathedral’s bright idea to save money

Plans to install energy saving lightbulbs at Peterborough Cathedral, saving thousands of pounds, have taken another step forward.

Coffee firm Masteroast, which is sponsoring the work, visited the cathedral this week to see for themselves the extent of work needed to replace around 250 lightbulbs with state of the art LEDs.

Once the work on the lights is completed, it is estimated that the cathedral will save around 21 per cent on its electricity bills. A trial of the new LEDs, to ensure that the right warmth and intensity of light is achieved, has been underway in the South Transept of the cathedral.

Meanwhile in the North Transept, globes painted by schoolchildren as part of an environmentally-themed project last term, were on display to visitors.