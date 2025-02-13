Peterborough Cathedral Crisis Appeal: Campaign reaches halfway point with £150,000 raised for iconic building

Cathedral hoping to raise £300,000 by the end of March

Peterborough Cathedral is sending out heartfelt thanks to those who have backed their crisis appeal – as they hit the halfway milestone.

Last month the Cathedral launched their appeal, aiming to raise £300,000 by the end of March – and on Valentine’s Day, they have confirmed they have raised £150,000 of their target.

“We are overwhelmed by the kindness and commitment of our supporters,” said Anna Bentley, Head of Fundraising at the Cathedral. “Your generosity is helping to secure a lasting legacy for Peterborough Cathedral, and on this day of love and appreciation, we offer our deepest gratitude to everyone who has made this achievement possible.”

The Cathedral say that without the appeal, it will be a struggle to remain open seven days a week for residents of all faiths to find a place of peace and calm.

Earlier this week, Peterborough Civic Society confirmed they would be donating £1,000 to the campaign – while in January, The Muslim Council of Peterborough were among the first to donate to the campaign.

As the Cathedral celebrates this important halfway point milestone, they remain committed to their goal and invite others to join them in preserving this iconic landmark. With £150,000 still to raise, they encourage further donations and pledges to help them reach their £300,000 target by the end of March. To contribute, visit their fundraising page at https://www.kindlink.com/fundraising/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/cathedral-in-crisis