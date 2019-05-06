Peterborough Cat Rescue in need of volunteers to help fundraise for local felines

Peterborough Cat Rescue is looking for volunteers to join their friendly and lively team to help with fundraising events throughout the year.

The events are mostly bucket collecting and tombola stalls in various locations around Peterborough. Volunteering for each activity involves two people taking part in two hour slots.

Peterborough Cat Rescue is in need of volunteers

Peterborough Cat Rescue relies solely on donations raised by volunteers which go towards helping the charity look after unwanted, stray and often unwell cats and kittens in the local area.

The charity receives hundreds of calls every month and, as a result, has substantial vet and food bills to cover.

To put yourself forward as a volunteer, email emilypetcr@gmail.com or get in contact through the Facebook page.