Peterborough Cat Rescue full up with 80 kittens ready to be rehomed

Peterborough Cat Rescue has said it is full up as it seeks to rehome 80 kittens.

The charity posted on Facebook: “Sadly we are at the point that we have to close our doors to taking cats into our rescue again as we have no space left at all for adults and with approx 80 kittens, some ready and some still tiny we are once again overwhelmed with the volumes still needing help yet still so many kittens being offered for sale on fb and other sites and this is unprecedented for May.

“We have had a constant stream of un neutered males, battered, some with abscesses and basically in a mess but after treatment and neutering they have to stay in our cattery until they stop smelling and re socialize before homing so take up a run for several weeks again limiting our space.

“Our one plea is please get your cats neutered at 4 months to stop more kittens being born thank you.”

A rehoming day is being held on Sunday (May 26) at The Christie Hall, Elton Road, Wansford, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Anyone with any questions should contact Peterborough Cat Rescue through its Facebook page.

