Peterborough care homes fundraise for Dementia Awareness Week

Residents and staff at three Peterborough extra care schemes – and one nearby – raised more than £1,000 during the recent Dementia Awareness Week.

Fundraising events including raffles, afternoon tea and dementia awareness workshops were held across the sites as part of the week-long campaign at the end of last month.

Between them, The Spinney, Friary Court and The Pavilions in Peterborough and Beech Court in Littleport – all part of Longhurst Group – raised a total of £1,005 for dementia charities.

Sarah McClatchey, extra care scheme manager at Friary Court, championed dementia awareness across all the schemes.

She said: “Here at Friary Court, we had a fundraising dementia awareness coffee morning but I was also involved with the other schemes championing dementia awareness as I currently deliver training to our staff about understanding a person living with dementia.

“Dementia is on the increase because people are living longer. If staff receive ongoing training, this has a positive impact on the care we provide to our service users.”

Pauline Perry, extra care scheme manager at Beech Court, said her residents had helped to raise £381 for the cause.

She said: “The residents were enthusiastic and generous in donating money and gifts to the raffle.

“We believe it is very important to raise awareness of dementia and how to access assistance and advice..

And Angela McDougall, extra care scheme manager at The Spinney, added: “The residents are happy to get involved and give something back. They’re always very generous. Most of them feel very fortunate – even though they live with debilitating conditions and illness – and always support the events we organise. We had around 35 people attend our events and they were very well received.”