Peterborough care home invites elderly to Christmas Day celebrations

A care home in Peterborough is inviting elderly people in the community to join in their Christmas Day celebrations as part of a campaign to reduce loneliness.

Staff and residents at Anchor’s Clayburn Court in Clayburn Road, Hampton, have organised a fun day of Christmas cheer for older people living alone in the city. They now hope older people will get in touch so they can enjoy the festivities at the care home.

A free lunch is being provided to residents who may be alone at Christmas

The home is also working with older people’s charity Re-engage whose volunteers will be bringing the over-75s living alone in the area to the Christmas Day celebration.

The guests will join everyone at Clayburn Court for Christmas Day lunch and take part in the festive activities, including games and sing-alongs, all free of charge.

Jaqualine Nzara, nanager of Clayburn Court, said: “Christmas Day is traditionally a time when families and friends get together for a laugh and a chat over a delicious meal.

“Christmas can be an incredibly lonely time if you live on your own so we wanted to extend the warmth and companionship of our lovely home to anyone facing the day alone.

“We go all out at Christmas for our residents because some of them don’t have anyone else and we are seen as their family so we’re happy to invite some people in to join us for Christmas Day.

“We’ll pick them up in a taxi on the morning and they can spend all day with us and we’ll then organise for them to get taken home.”

If you or someone you know would like to join Clayburn Court residents on Christmas Day, call Jaqualine on 0300 123 7235. Places are limited and will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis.