Peterborough car dealership gets new owner after sale deal

Peter Waddell and Anton Khan.

SW Car Supermarket, which has centres in Fengate and Werrington, has been bought by the £303 million turnover Big Motoring World, which has now started work on rebranding the business.

Acquiring the two city dealerships means Big Motoring World now has 650 staff working across five used car dealerships in the UK.

The company is also set to launch a local aftersales department to support the operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SW Car Supermarket centre at Fengate, Peterborough.

In addition, all of its vehicle inventory work will be carried out at its preparation centre, on a 10 acre site at the Morley Way Industrial Estate.

Bosses say that for a short time both the newly acquired centres will remain closed while major refurbishment works are carried out.

The former SW Car Superstore branch on John Wesley Road, in Werrington, is expected to open in November 2021.

Further renovations, totalling £4 million will be carried out at the Padholme Road East branch, with the site expected to reopen in early 2022.

SW Car Superstore, in Werrington, Peterborough.

Peter Waddell, chief executive of Big Motoring World, which moved its national vehicle preparation centre to Peterborough two years ago in a £14 million investment, said: “We’re delighted to be investing further in the local area.

“Our existing Peterborough-based preparation centre employs 240 exceptional staff members that can process up to 250 cars a day, however all of these cars were previously being retailed in and around London before today.

“We look forward to bringing a new and better car buying experience to the people of Peterborough and growing our workforce further in this part of the country.”

SW Car Supermarket chief executive Anton Khan will be joining Big Motoring World’s executive leadership team as an investor and as its Chief Operating Officer.

Peter Waddell.

Mr Khan is also lined up to take on the group’s chief executive role when Mr Waddell becomes chairman after more than 35 years in the industry.

Mr Khan said: “I’m excited to be joining Big Motoring World and building on the success of our two established Peterborough-based car supermarkets.

“As a Peterborough resident, I have always been proud to serve and contribute to the local community.

“The news will allow us to bring more in-demand stock to the local area at exceptional prices, benefiting from vast economies of scale.”