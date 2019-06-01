Peterborough cadet is flying high after winning award

A Peterborough cadet has been reaching for the skies after giving his all for his squadron - and now he could get his pilot’s licence before his driving licence.

Alex Braybrook, an RAF Air Cadet with 115 (Peterborough) Squadron, received 35 hours of flying lessons from the Royal Air Forces Association in recognition of his outstanding contribution to his squadron. He and his fellow cadets - who were given 12 hours of lessons for their efforts - were presented with the scholarships at the RAF Association’s annual conference by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier. Alex (17), said: “I found out I’d received the scholarship on my 17th birthday, which I think is the best present I’ll ever get! My friends at school think it’s crazy that I could get my pilot licence before I get my driving licence.”