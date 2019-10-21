Peterborough businessman funds Halloween party for disabled children

Have your say

Hundreds of pounds has been donated to give disabled children a Halloween party and new school equipment.

Local businessman Thievenayagam Sivarajah of TYS Retail Ltd, who owns the Nisa Local shops in Orton, Fletton, Stanground, Woodston, Stilton and St Neots, decided to give something back to his customers and community by donating £225 to Family Voice Peterborough which supports parents and carers of children and young people with disabilities,

The money will be spent on a Halloween party at Activity World in Peterborough.

Another £305 was also donated to Phoenix School - a city special school - to be spend on equipment for the pupils.

Mr Sivarajah is pictured with Callie Hargreaves donating the money to Sam D’Santos and Christine Nicholls at Family Voice.